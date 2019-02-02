Rodeo: ‘American roots’ to revenue

It’s rodeo time in Apache Junction the end of February and in Queen Creek in March.

Rain or shine, it will be a rip-roaring time in the stands watching athletes ride horses and bulls, rope cattle and compete to get the best time in barrel racing.

The 55th annual Lost Dutchman Days rodeo is Feb. 22-24, at the Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds, 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd.; and the ninth annual Roots N’ Boots rodeo is March 15-17 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, 20464 E. Riggs Road in Queen Creek. Go to lostdutchmandays.org or rootsnboots.org.

Competitors and onlookers streaming into the communities will stay at area motels, hotels and RV parks; dine at restaurants; and buy gas and other items at local stores, all benefiting the local city and town coffers.

‘American roots’

Rodeo is a competition among men and women using the same skills as the classic American cowboy. Its roots are from ranch hands who made wagers with the hands from neighboring ranches as to who best could rope and ride. From that, the horses got more rank, riding steers grew to bull riding and so on, and the American-born sport of rodeo still entertains many as the same scenario holds, “Who can best ride and rope?”

“It really goes back to our American roots and I just love the feeling of it and how it brings family together,” Bethany Murphree, 14, of Chandler, a student at Basha High School, said at a recent Lost Dutchman Days rodeo royalty competition.

“It’s important because it’s a legacy,” Anna Butler, 17, of Queen Creek, the 2018 Roots N’ Boots senior teen queen, said about the sport of rodeo.

“My grandparents had horses, my great-grandparents had horses and so it’s kind of like a family tradition and I just love it,” she said.

A one-day Lost Dutchman Day was held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 1965, recognizing the tale of the lost gold mine in the Superstition Mountains. In the 1970s a burro race was added, according to archives of the Apache Sentinel.

Over the years a parade, carnival, art show and other associated events have been added.

“Lost Dutchman Days, well it’s kind of a tradition,” said Apache Junction resident Dan Buckingham, who recently received the 2019 Honorary Dutchman Award for his nearly 20 years as a volunteer with Lost Dutchman Days.

“It’s a rolling tradition. It started out as nothing more than a burro race to what it is today, with a full-blown rodeo and all kinds of entertainment, carnival and everything,” he said.

“Rodeo is a walk of life. It’s a part of the history of the Western lifestyle, from the traditions of just a couple ranchers getting together with their top bronc riders to see who could ride the most horses to guys working together roping and branding and getting cows out in the pasture is where all of our events have come from. And it has progressed. They’ve added events that aren’t traditional, but they include everybody this way — women and children and everything,” Mr. Buckingham said.

Economics of rodeo

Thousands of people are expected to pack the stands at the Grand Canyon Pro Rodeo-sanctioned Lost Dutchman Days rodeo in Apache Junction and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned Roots N’ Boots rodeo in Queen Creek.

Lost Dutchman Days is hosted by the nonprofit Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp. and Apache Junction Mounted Rangers. The Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds arena, grandstands, separate restrooms facility and fenced-in Event Center, owned by the City of Apache Junction, is on Bureau of Land Management land.

All profits from the rodeo and Event Center are distributed to youth-serving organizations in the community. In doing so, the Lost Dutchman Days volunteers help fulfill their purpose of “Putting smiles on kids’ faces.”

Since 1994, the Lost Dutchman Days rodeo has donated more than $1.2 million back to the community.

One organization that provides volunteers for the three-day Lost Dutchman Days rodeo is the Superstition Mountain Rotary Club, which is in charge of beer sales.

Funds the Lost Dutchman Days committee gives to the Rotary Club based in Gold Canyon are donated to children’s charities, Ed Shockley, Superstition Mountain Rotary Club member, said. He recently accepted the 2019 Heritage Award on behalf of the local Rotary Club for its efforts in assisting with Lost Dutchman Days.

“Most of the money will go to scholarships from our end of it, at the high school, probably Central Arizona College along with a charter school,” he said.

The club also donates to organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club and the Community Alliance Against Family Abuse, he said.

Roots N’ Boots is hosted by the Friends of Horseshoe Park, a 501(c)3 not-for-profit dedicated to supporting Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre and fostering the rural heritage of Queen Creek. HPEC has five arenas, one which is covered. Money raised by the Friends of Horseshoe Park goes back into Horseshoe Park, according to friendsofhorseshoepark.org.

In addition to revenue for charitable organizations, the two rodeos bring people who eat at local restaurants and generate sales taxes, local economic development officials say.

Roots N’ Boots is the largest spectator event at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, Doreen Cott, economic development director for the Town of Queen Creek, said in an e-mailed response to questions.

“During the three-day event, over 16,000 people will visit HPEC; 50 percent of these visitors are from outside of Queen Creek,” she said.

“The Roots N’ Boots event committee rents almost 30 hotel nights for contract personnel and traveling competitors; 3 percent of Roots N’ Boots attendees come from outside of Arizona, so this is roughly 480 hotel nights that are being sold somewhere,” she said.

Queen Creek doesn’t have a hotel, but glamping is offered at Schnepf Farms, she said.

“Attendees will typically purchase gas or stop at QC stores and restaurants, which helps drive sales-tax dollars into the community,” she said.

Local sponsors advertise at the event and have gained customers or enhanced relationships. Those businesses include Rodeo Ram, Farm Bureau Insurance, Banner Ironwood Medical Center, Queen Creek Marketplace and Chick-fil-A, she said.

“Roots N Boots is a great community event that draws in a significant number of outside visitors,” Ms. Cott said.

Revenue from other western events

There are more than a dozen motels and hotels and scores of restaurants in Apache Junction and Gold Canyon where rodeo, gymkhana and other Western and equestrian-event attendees can stay and dine.

“Western and outdoor recreational events do have a positive impact on the local economy,” Janine Solley, economic development director for the City of Apache Junction, said.

“Our businesses enjoy the influx of attendees who tend to not only come for our events, but while here dine at a local restaurant, fuel up their vehicle or even stay at a local hotel or RV park,” she said.

“It is also a great opportunity for us to showcase AJ to visitors who may someday want to move to the area or open a business here because of their positive experience during their visit,” Ms. Solley said.

The economic impact of western events are not all the same at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Centre, Ms. Cott of the Town of Queen Creek said.

“For example, an upcoming Arizona Cutting Horse event will bring in approximately 368 horses that will need stalls, and stalls need bedding. Stall rentals and bedding are significant revenue generators for HPEC; RV stalls will all be rented (56); and additional competitors and visitors will be staying in hotels,” she said.

“Local events are not as profitable since the horses typically do not stay overnight — no stall rentals — and this means limited bedding sales,” she said.

“During the main season — September through April — HPEC is fortunate to be able to run a major event in Arenas 1 and 3 and smaller, local events in Arenas 2 and 4. HPEC can accommodate both types of customers and spectators all in one weekend. This is a great benefit,” Ms. Cott said.

Horsemanship benefits

The sport of rodeo serves as a reminder on how to treat animals, some local residents say.

“I think that it teaches kids respect for animals and teaches very-important life lessons,” said Marissa Mansingh, 16, of Queen Creek, the 2019 senior teen queen for Lost Dutchman Days.

“It’s important to me because it shows people, like, how to take care of animals and treat them the right way,” said Jaelee Mernaugh, 12, of Gilbert, the 2019 junior teen queen for Lost Dutchman Days.

“It’s like my favorite thing to do and it’s a passion to me. I love the bonding with your horses and it’s just a great thing to do,” Tru Hall, 13, of San Tan Valley, a student at Casteel High School in Queen Creek, said at the Lost Dutchman Days rodeo royalty competition.

Others said the sport of rodeo is a great place to meet new people, cowboys and cowgirls.

“Because it kind of just like helps you to meet new people and it’s really fun. I really like all of the events,” McKenzie Adams, 17, of San Tan Valley, a student at Apache Junction High School, said at the Lost Dutchman Days rodeo royalty competition.

Safety is paramount, one local resident said.

“To keep cowboys and cowgirls, all of them to support each other, and no one gets hurt,” said 2018 Lost Dutchman Days Senior Teen Queen Monti Mongold, 14, of Apache Junction, a student in Primavera online school.

Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com