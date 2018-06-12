Rock removal closes section of Apache Trail

A stretch of State Route 88, also known as the Apache Trail, will be closed near Tortilla Flat northeast of Apache Junction 6 a.m.-noon Wednesday, June 13, so that boulders next to the highway can be removed, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Removal work began Tuesday morning, ADOT officials stated, adding that drivers on Wednesday should delay travel or use alternate routes.

The removal of some boulders next to the highway between mile posts 213 and 214, is part of an ongoing Arizona Department of Transportation SR 88 highway improvement and safety project, according to ADOT.

The rock-removal work is being done before chip-seal is applied along that part of SR 88.

Project schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors, officials stated.

