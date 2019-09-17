Roadwork planned on Ironwood at Broadway, Apache Trail

Roadwork is planned for the next two weeks on Ironwood Drive at Broadway Road and Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

There will be a lane restriction westbound on Broadway at Ironwood and southbound on Ironwood at Broadway Sept. 17-23 to construct two concrete drives for a new urgent care facility, according to a release.

There will also be a lane restriction on southbound Ironwood just north of Broadway for water line work on Sept. 23-27.

Also, work is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 18, on northbound Ironwood at Apache Trail to install new traffic signal loops, with lane restrictions.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.