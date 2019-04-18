Roadwork lane restrictions slated at Idaho Road, Plaza Drive, San Marcos Drive

The City of Apache Junction will be working on Idaho Road, north of Superstition Boulevard, on Wednesday and Thursday, April 24-25. Pavement repairs are also planned for Plaza Drive, south of Superstition, and San Marcos Drive in the vicinity of Roundup Street on April 30 and May 1.

All work will result in lane restrictions with possible intermittent stoppages of traffic, according to a release.

The work and lane restrictions will occur between 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. No restrictions are planned for the overnight hours or weekends

It can be expected the work will disrupt driveways and side streets for short periods, according to the release.

Any questions related to this project should be directed to the Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.

