Roads to Apache, Canyon lakes closed due to Woodbury Fire

The location and size of the Woodbury Fire about 1 p.m. June 14, according to inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382/.

Due to operational needs of the Woodbury Fire in the Superstition Wilderness, Apache Lake and Canyon Lake will be closed until further notice.

The Woodbury Fire has closed both directions of State Route 88 from two miles northeast of Apache Junction to State Route 188 at Roosevelt Lake, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The closure near Apache Junction is at Weavers Needle Vista Viewpoint, milepost 203, according to a 12:41 p.m. June 14 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

June 14 photo of the Woodbury Fire from inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

An extended closure is possible. During the closure, travelers from the Phoenix area can reach Roosevelt Lake by using U.S. Highway 60 and SR 188, or SR 87 and SR 188, according to the release.

“They are not evacuating people that are currently there but are not letting people in,” with the road closures, Superstition Fire and Medical District said at facebook.com/sfmd.az.gov.

Lakes and waterways that are open are Saguaro Lake, the Lower Salt River, Roosevelt Lake, Bartlett Lake and Horseshoe Lake. The community of Gold Canyon and Apache Junction are still safe, SFMD said on Facebook.

Superstition Fire and Medical District posted the above June 14 at facebook.com/sfmd.az.gov June 14

The human-caused Woodbury Fire burning in the Superstition Wilderness 5 miles northwest of Superior is now 12,965 acres and is 0% contained, according to the 12:41 p.m. June 14 release from the Arizona Emergency Information Network.

The Arizona Emergency Information Network is the state’s official source for emergency updates, preparedness advice and hazards information, and related resources, according to ein.az.gov.

The Woodbury Fire information line is 505-399-2439, the e-mail address is 2019.woodbury@firenet.gov, and the website is inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6382.

