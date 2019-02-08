Road work will affect travel around Winchester Road

The city of Apache Junction will be repaving the intersection of Junction Street and Winchester Road next week.

Work will take place 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 11, and 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The intersection will close during these two time periods with traffic detoured around the work area via Second Avenue, according to city officials.

The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.

In addition, the city will be repaving Winchester Road from 4th Avenue to Junction Street 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 19-28.

The work will result in the street’s closure, open to local and business traffic only, a release stated.

“All reconstruction work and paving will be done Monday through Thursdays with the road staying closed during the nighttime hours and weekends,” according to the release.

“It can be expected the work will disrupt driveways and side streets for short periods as the construction progresses.”

The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.

Those with questions about the projects may call 480-982-1055.

