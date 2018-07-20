Road restrictions begin July 23 on Plaza Drive, Apache Trail, Gold Drive

Road construction is planned on three city of Apache Junction streets beginning Monday, July 23, according to a release.

They are:

Work on sewer lines scheduled for North Plaza Drive at Tepee Street that will close Plaza for three days beginning Monday, July 23. Only local traffic will be allowed to access during the closure.

There also will be lane restrictions on eastbound Apache Trail for work by Century Link between Main Drive and Saguaro Drive 6 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week beginning Monday.

Also 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, there will be lane restrictions on southbound Gold Drive from Apache Trail for Southwest Gas mainline replacement.

