Rezoning 1.62 acres at 611 S. Vista Road to be discussed Jan. 9, Feb. 6

Rezoning 1.62 acres at 611 S. Vista Road to allow a 10-foot side setback for a main structure will be discussed at meetings Jan. 9 and Feb. 6, according to a public notice.
The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Board meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, and the Apache Junction City Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6, both in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agendas will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The rezoning request for the property north of the northeast corner of South Vista Road and East Seventh Avenue is by David Dixon. Case file PZ-4-17, which has been advertised for public hearings, may be reviewed 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Thursday, except holidays, at the Planning Division Office, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. For more information, call Stephanie Bubenheim, assistant planner, at 480-474-5087.