Retired firefighter paramedic saves unconscious driver in Apache Junction

Retired Superstition Fire and Medical District fire captain and paramedic Mike Gregorie on Jan. 14 jumped into action and helped to save the life of an Apache Junction woman.

He witnessed a woman driving erratically in Apache Junction, SFMD Assistant Chief/Fire Marshal Richard Ochs said in a release.

“Upon a closer look, Gregorie found the woman to be unconscious and behind the wheel of a slow-moving car. Gregorie got ahead of the vehicle and reached in to shut off the engine and bring the vehicle to a safe stop. Gregorie then removed the woman from the car and determined that she was unconscious and in full cardiac arrest,” Assistant Chief Ochs said.

“He then called 911 and began lifesaving CPR until fire district paramedics arrived. The woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from her event,” he said.

Mr. Gregorie was hired full-time by the SFMD in 1984, then the Apache Junction Fire District, after having served several years as a volunteer firefighter for the district. He retired in 2014, according to the release.

