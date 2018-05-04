Residential trash collection may become mandatory and provided by 1 company

Apache Junction residents who choose to burn their trash may instead be required to have it hauled by a business to the landfill.
The council recently voted to direct city staff members to study requiring all homes in Apache Junction to have trash and recyclables picked up.
The city is also exploring the possibility of requiring trash-hauling companies to submit proposals to service the town. The council hasn’t decided if one company would service all Apache Junction homes or if the city would be split into sections with one or more haulers.
“We have no mandatory collection now. We’re likely the only metro city that doesn’t require mandatory solid-waste collection,” Larry Kirch, director of development services, said to the council May 1.
There have been recent Arizona State University student studies provided to Apache Junction that made recommendations concerning refuse collection, he said.
“Those reports kind of indicated that there are consequences or impacts in related to wear-and-tear on our streets from having five different trucks go down the same street with three different haulers,” he said.
The three trash companies that provide pickup services in Apache Junction are Waste Management, Right Away Disposal and Republic Services.
City officials worry about the effects of trash left untended or burnt.
Vehicle tires left outside collect rainwater and are a breeding ground for mosquitoes, officials said.
“There are vector issues I think with mosquitoes and vermin, rats, etc., if you don’t have a solid-waste system,” Mr. Kirch said.
“Air-quality. I don’t know how many times you hear on the radio or you see the signs on the freeway about ‘no-burn day’ or ‘carpool,’ etc., so we had in the case reports 100 cases of open burning of trash,” he said.
Mayor Jeff Serdy asked if awarding an RFP, or request for proposals, would exclude other trash haulers from doing business in Apache Junction.
“If this plays out to the full extent, the city will be telling some private businesses that they cannot do business in the city?” Mayor Serdy asked.
“That is a possible outcome,” City Manager Bryant Powell said.
“For example, Florence, Chandler, Queen Creek – almost every Valley city – has one trash company for residents do their residential trash pick up,” he said.
“The free market comes into place when you bid on the RFP,” Mr. Kirch said.
“Are you excluding some over others? But it’s whoever puts the best qualified bid together, that’s where the private-marketplace comes in for the free-market enterprise system,” he said.
Mayor Serdy asked City Attorney Joel Stern how it compares to the city’s vehicle-towing contracts, which allows for more than one company.
“The tow contract was for towing vehicles that the (police department) requested to tow,” Mr. Stern said.
“This is a little different because any vendor can essentially respond to the RFP and the city manager and staff will then look at the results and decide whether it is a responsive and responsible bid,” he said.
Some cities have their own trash department. Some divide up the city into sectors for the trash service so each provider has its own area, he said.
Any provider chosen should use the Apache Junction Landfill, City Manager Powell said.
“I think what is essentially important for us and our community because we have a landfill within our community, is that you are going to want to have assurance that the residential solid waste that is so close to your landfill go there,” he said.
Voting to direct city staff regarding residential collection of refuse and recycling were Mayor Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Gail Evans, Christa Rizzi, Dave Waldron and Robin Barker.
In a memo to the council, Mr. Kirch said city staff could do the following by December:
•Review the contents and recommendations of three reports from ASU.
•Review recent RFPs and their procurement processes of Valley communities.
•Review approaches for curbside collection of solid waste with regard to container size for different-sized households and seasonal residents.
•Review approaches and options for large/bulky item pickup, white goods and electronics.
•Review approaches and options for collection/composting of yard waste.
•Draft proposed RFP for mayor and city council consideration and approval.
