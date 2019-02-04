Repaving will limit Winchester Road access beginning this week

The city of Apache Junction will be repaving Winchester Road from Junction Street to Scenic Street Feb. 4-14.

The work will result in the street’s closure, according to city officials, and it will be open to local traffic only.

All reconstruction work and paving will be done Mondays through Thursdays with the road staying closed during the nighttime hours and weekends.

“The work likely will disrupt driveways and side streets for short periods during construction,” officials stated in a release.

For more information, call 480-982-1055.

