Registered voter numbers climb in Arizona

The number of registered voters in Arizona has increased by 21,960 to 3.6 million active voters, according to the secretary of state’s office.

Of the state’s 3,632,337 voters, 1,264,295 are Republicans, 1,111,580 are Democrats and 1,218,716 have not designated an officially recognized party preference.

Libertarians and members of the Green Party make up approximately 1 percent of the state’s total registration, the numbers showed.

“Since taking office I’ve prioritized making it easier for people to register to vote, and the results have been great as the number of voters has increased,” Arizona Secretary of State Michele Reagan stated in a release.

“From our Voting Rights Ambassadors to the unique and non-traditional outreach events we target, we hope our effort has increased awareness and encouraged people to get involved in the process.”

