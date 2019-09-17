Register to vote Sept. 24 at Superstition Mountain Museum

National Voter Registration Day is celebrated on the fourth Tuesday of every September. Its goal is to focus attention on the importance of registering to vote and voting in our democracy during a single day of on-the-ground and digital efforts led by government, nonprofits and businesses.

This year, the date is Tuesday, Sept. 24. The Superstition Mountain Museum, 4087 N. Apache Trail, will be a participating site, according to a release.

There will be two registrars out on the patio from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. to assist visitors to get registered to vote both in upcoming elections this fall and in the 2020 General Election.

For more information, go to superstitionmountainmuseum.org.

