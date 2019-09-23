Reduce the fear of falling in program at Apache Junction library

The Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

In partnership with Dignity Health East Valley, the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, will play host to an educational and informative program, “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls.”

The eight-week series held 9:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 1-Nov. 19, in the North Wing Program Room, will emphasize practical strategies to reduce the fear of falling and increase activity levels, and improve flexibility, balance and strength in order to live a healthier life, according to a release.

Learn how to set goals for increasing activity, make changes to reduce fall risks at home, exercise to increase strength and balance, recognize the important physical risk factors for falls, and learn positive thinking and self-motivation strategies, the release states.

Light refreshments will be served and all participants who complete the series will receive “A Matter of Balance: Managing Concerns about Falls” handbook.

Registration is required. To register, call the library at 480-474-8555. A schedule of the series can be found at ajpl.org. All programs are free.

The City of Apache Junction invites and welcomes people of all disabilities to use its programs, sites and facilities. Any question about library services for people with disabilities can be answered by the library ADA coordinator at 480-474-8555, TTY 711, or ajpl.org/faq. Additional information may be found at ajcity.net/ada.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.