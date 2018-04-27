Real estate advisor Ridberg helps sell Mesa building she has family ties to

Nicole Ridberg, senior advisor with SVN Desert Commercial Advisors has some deep family roots and ties to the Dobson Medical building dating back nearly 35 years ago.
The commercial real estate advisor’s father was involved with the development of the building in 1984. Ironically, she is the lead advisor in the recent $2,950,000 sale of the same medical building located 2204 S. Dobson Rd. in Mesa, according to a press release stating SVN advisor, Mary Nollenberger was also involved with the transaction.
The office building is just south of Superstition freeway off Dobson and Baseline Roads where Ms. Ridbert’s father practiced pediatrics on the first floor until he retired from medicine in 1999, the release said.
“I have followed this building through several owners,” said Ms. Ridberg in a prepared statement. “Once I discovered it was on the market, I was able to bring a buyer.”
The sale was in escrow only 45 days with a cap rate of 7.36 percent, the release said. The buyer, Patrick Appleton, previously owned hotels and retired from the hospitality business with AZCA Investments, Inc.
He purchased the property as an investment to someday leave to his children, the release noted.
“Nicole has been extremely helpful through the purchase of this investment,” Mr. Appleton said in a prepared statement. “I appreciate her being by my side every step of the way.”
The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.