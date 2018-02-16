Quality of life survey for Apache Junction online

The city of Apache Junction is conducting a comprehensive quality of life survey of city residents. To participate click here.

The National Citizen Survey includes questions about quality of life, important characteristics of community, services provided by the city and priorities for the future. The city last conducted a comprehensive resident survey three years ago, according to a press release.

The survey states asks people to select the response by clicking the circle or box that most closely represents their opinion for each question. The responses are anonymous and will be reported in group form only.

