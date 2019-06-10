Purple for Parents activist featured speaker at Superstition Mountain Republican Club meeting

The monthly meeting of the Superstition Mountain Republican Club will be 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Village Inn, 575 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

“Please come and join us between 5:30-6:30 p.m. for a social hour and the opportunity to share a meal and fellowship. The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking to be a more informed person within their community,” according to a release.

Purple for Parents activist Angie Russo will be speaking at the June 13 meeting.

Volunteers with Purple for Parents. (purpleforparents.us)

“Purple for Parents is a community of Arizonans that is dedicated to empowering parents to get involved in their children’s education, taking charge of their rights as taxpayers and having access to the best schools the state has to offer,” according to the release.

They support teachers, demand higher standards for the educational system and call upon the districts for complete funding transparency. Go to purpleforparents.us.

Ted Gremmel, constable from Precinct 6 Justice Court, is also to attend. He has been a public servant for more than 28 years; he began his government service when joining the U.S. Navy. In 1992 he began working for Maricopa County government. After that his career led him to working for Pinal County Adult Probation Department as a surveillance officer, and in 2013 he managed the diversion program for the Pinal County Attorney’s Office.

“Please come and be part of this important discussion. We hope to see all of you at the meeting for an evening of fellowship and information,” the release states.

