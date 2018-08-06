Public is invited to SMRC meeting Aug. 9 with guest speakers Gosar, Ward

Congressman Paul Gosar serves constituents in Arizona’s Fourth Congressional District. (Courtesy of http://gosar.house.gov/)

The public is invited to hear guest speakers attending the Superstition Mountain Republican Club’s meeting at the Centerstage Church on Aug 9.

The SMRC welcomes everyone seeking community information to attend the event 6:30 – 8 p.m. at the Centerstage Church in the old Superstition Mountain Elementary School at 550 South Ironwood Drive in Apache Junction, with a social hour and fellowship between 6-6:30 p.m., according to a press release, advising to enter from Ironwood into the parking lot.

U.S. House of Representative Dr. Paul Gosar will be present. As a member of Congress, he is said to fight for the interests of the people of Arizona by repealing burdensome regulations and fostering an environment for economic growth.

In addition to working to create more jobs, he’s working to keep families safe by securing the border and ending the influx of illegal immigration, the release stated, adding that he’s reforming government by cutting federal spending and forcing accountability.

Kelli Ward (File photo)

He passed six bills into public law, in the 113th Congress, getting 12 other legislative efforts signed into law, and passed 24 amendments through the House, the release noted.

Also, Kelli Ward, U.S. Senate candidate whose mission is to “transform a broken institution by bringing common sense and a hands-on philosophy to the U.S. Senate,” will offer input on career politicians “who lack the courage to fight, and who sit on the sidelines while we run trillion-dollar deficits,” the release detailed.

She is described as a champion for “America First” policies that reignite the American economy, eliminate job-killing regulations, and improve the life and liberty of every American, the release said.

To be part of the discussion with the two guests, contact Jeff Struble at 480-694-5100.

