‘Protect Mueller’ rallies held in Gold Canyon Nov. 8-9

Local resident Roberto Reveles and other area voters met for “Protect Mueller” rallies Nov. 8-9 outside U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar’s Gold Canyon office to protest President Donald Trump’s firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and to protect special counsel Robert S. Mueller III.

“My principal reason for protesting the recent firing of Attorney General Jeff Sessions is that the firing clearly appears to be part of a scheme by President Donald Trump to intervene and obstruct the on-going investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, an investigation that seeks to establish what, if any, collusion occurred between the Trump presidential campaign and a foreign adversarial power, Russia,” Mr. Reveles, of Gold Canyon, said late Nov. 9 in an e-mailed response to questions.

“The firing of Attorney General Sessions sparked a jarring personal recollection of the infamous ‘Saturday Night Massacre’ executed by President Richard Nixon who was under investigation for personal involvement in the criminal break-in of the Democratic headquarters housed in the Watergate Hotel. Since I was working in the Congress in Washington at that time, I happen to have known the individual Democratic leader whose Watergate office was the target of the Watergate break-in and I was also a classmate of the Republican attorney who showed up to make bail for those arrested at the scene of the break-in,” he said.

“To me this week’s actions by President Trump have pushed our nation into an unprecedented constitutional crisis. A crisis that is worse than Nixon/Watergate. In the Nixon crisis we faced a criminal set of actions confined to political conflict between the two major political parties of the United States,” Mr. Reveles.

The Thursday, Nov. 8, rally was successful, he said in a 5 a.m. Nov. 9 e-mail to fellow supporters.

“We had a successful ‘Protect Mueller’ rally today, Thursday, and enthusiastic participants asked that we do a repeat rally tomorrow, Friday, at 5 p.m. at the same location,” Mr. Reveles said.

“We parked in front of Rep. Gosar’s district office located at 6499 S. Kings Ranch Road, Gold Canyon, and marched from there to U.S. 60 (about half a mile),” he said.

“Bring signs along the themes of: ‘Protect Mueller Investigation,’ ‘No One is Above the Law,’ ‘Trump is Not Above the Law,’ ‘Respect the Rule of Law,'” he wrote.

“Share this information and bring friends. The weather is great; the half-mile distance is a pleasant slow walk . . . and justice demands our participation,” Mr. Reveles said.

