Private access way sought at 3025 W. Manzanita St. in Apache Junction

A request by property owner Wayne Barker for a private access way that will serve proposed and existing single-family residential-zoned lots as part of land split map case at 3025 W. Manzanita St. is to be discussed at the Tuesday, Jan. 16, Apache Junction City Council meeting. It starts at 7 p.m in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

In the city’s 1985 aerial map, a mobile home and small mobile home or travel trailer were on the lot, according to council documents with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx. Within the last couple of years both structures have been removed. A new owner wants to split the property into a west lot and an east lot. This requires a private access way, according to city documents.

 

 

 

