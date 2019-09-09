Preliminary work for U.S. Highway 60 Pinto Creek Bridge rescheduled to Sept. 9

Pinto Creek Bridge. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Preliminary work for the U.S. Highway 60 Pinto Creek Bridge replacement project between Miami and Superior has been rescheduled to Monday, Sept. 9.

Lane restrictions will be in place 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews remove guardrails, re-stripe the road near the bridge and place temporary concrete barriers, according to a release.

Flaggers and pilot cars will be directing traffic. Drivers should plan for delays.

Full closures of U.S. Highway 60 are tentatively scheduled to begin in late September between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, the release states.

The overall project involves constructing a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge, and then removing the existing bridge. The project is expected to take about two years.

For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

