Preliminary work for U.S. 60 Pinto Creek bridge to begin Sept. 3

Pinto Creek Bridge. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin preliminary work on the U.S. 60 Pinto Creek bridge replacement project, between Miami and Superior, on Tuesday, Sept. 3.

Lane restrictions will be in place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. while crews remove guardrails, re-stripe the road near the bridge and place temporary concrete barriers, according to a release.

Flaggers and pilot cars will be directing traffic. Drivers should plan for delays. Full closures of U.S. 60 are tentatively scheduled to begin in late September between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The overall project involves constructing a new bridge adjacent to the existing bridge, and then removing the existing bridge. The project is expected to take about two years. For more information, go to azdot.gov/PintoCreekBridge, according to the release.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment. Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, please call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, go to ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

