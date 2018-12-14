‘Prank call’ causes lock-down at Apache Junction High School, police say

Apache Junction High School, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive, has been placed on lock-down today while police search the school after reports there was to be a shooting.

“At this time, we have no known victims and suspect that this will be a prank call,” Capt. Arnold Freeman, Apache Junction Police Department division commander for admin and support services, said in a release.

“However, all precautions are being taken and the high school is being searched. The juvenile caller has been located and is being debriefed,” Capt. Freeman said in the e-mail sent about 2:24 p.m. with the subject line “AJPD High School shooting call.”

Dr. Angela Chomokos, Apache Junction High School’s principal, sent out the following e-mail to student parents, according to a post at the Facebook group “Apache Junction Discussion and Chat”:

