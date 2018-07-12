Pot-bellied pig regulations, other items before Apache Junction council July 17

Directing city staff to draft regulations on the handling of pot-bellied-pig bites and allowing the city to recover animal-care costs for animals found in motor vehicles will be considered at the July 17 meeting of the Apache Junction City Council.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.

The Apache Junction Police Department has proposed changes to Apache Junction City Code Article 6-5: confined animals, § 6-5-2 allowing the city to recover animal-care costs for animals found in motor vehicles.

“Currently we have no protocol for recovering the cost of animal care when an animal is taken from an unoccupied motor vehicle,” Apache Junction Police Capt. Arnold Freeman said at the June 18 council work session.

The owner will be required to make current all licenses and vaccinations, he said.

The Apache Junction Police Department has also proposed changes to:

Apache Junction City Code, Volume I, Chapter 6, Animals, including Article 6-7: potbellied pigs (§ 6-7-4, clarifying the handling of pot-bellied pig bites).

Article 6-1: rules and regulations (§ 6-1-3, allowing the city manager to conduct civil nuisance hearings; and eliminating § 6-1-8, which allows for the keeping of nine to 12 dogs).

Article 6-2: impounding generally (§ 6-2-3, allowing alternative owner notification for impoundments and abandonments).

The council is also slated to direct city staff on proposed amendments to Apache Junction City Code, Vol. I, Chapter 3: Administration, Article 3-7: Procurement Procedure. including:

Procurements less than $5,000: purchases, leases, rentals and contracts for supplies, services, equipment, materials, professional services and the sale of personal property of an estimated value in the amount of less than $5,000 may be made directly by the city manager or his or her designee without quotes.

Procurements of $5,000 but less than $10,000: purchases, leases, rentals and contracts for supplies, services, equipment, materials, professional services and the sale of personal property of an estimated value of $5,000 but less than $10,000 may be made by the city manager or his or her designee by soliciting at least three informal written quotes, and shall be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible quote.

Procurements of $10,000 but less than $50,000: Purchases, leases, rentals and contracts for supplies, services, equipment, materials, professional services and the sale of personal property of an estimated value of $10,000 but less than $50,000, may be made by the city manager or his or her designee by soliciting at least three formal written quotes, and shall be awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible quote.

Procurements of $50,000 or more: Purchases, leases, rentals and contracts for supplies, services, equipment, materials, professional services and the sale of personal property of $50,000 or more in estimated value, shall be made by written contract, approved by the mayor and city council, pursuant to additional provisions.

In a consent agenda, the council is slated to vote on:

acknowledging the receipt of the Library Board of Trustees’ Annual Report for fiscal year 2017-18.

an economic development agreement with the Greater Phoenix Economic Council for economic development services for the term of one year and in the amount of $23,984; and appointment of Councilman Jeff Struble as the city of Apache Junction representative to the GPEC Board of Directors.

awarding a contract to Sunland Asphalt for the crack and fog seal of Apache Trail from Meridian Drive to Idaho Road. The work would be through a Government Procurement Alliance cooperative contract in the amount of $176,354.49 plus a 10 percent contingency for unforeseen change orders in the amount of $17,635.44 for a total not to exceed $193,989.93.

awarding a contract to Sunland Asphalt for the asphalt pavement overlay of Ironwood Drive from Lost Dutchman Boulevard to McKellips Road. The work would be through Government Procurement Alliance cooperative contract in the amount of $280,354.21 plus a 10 percent contingency for unforeseen change orders in the amount of $28,035.42 for a total not to exceed $308,389.63.

