Possible murder-suicide in Apache Junction being investigated by police, PCSO

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office and the Apache Junction Police Department are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that took place late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The Goodyear Police Department contacted the Apache Junction Police Department at about 10:30 p.m. Feb. 8, requesting assistance in locating 30-year-old Stuart Milne, who was possibly suicidal, according to a release.

“Police believed he was near Ironwood and Baseline Avenue in Apache Junction. Goodyear PD believed that Milne was possibly armed and made some concerning statements about his girlfriend, Natasha Arredondo of San Tan Valley,” Navideh Forghani, PCSO public information officer, said in the release.

Apache Junction police patrolling the area began searching for Mr. Milne’s vehicle. Police spotted his car and a traffic stop was conducted, according to the release.

“Milne immediately pulled over just south of Guadalupe Road on Ironwood. As the officers were giving verbal commands, Milne refused to show his right hand. Officers then heard one shot, fired by Milne inside the vehicle. Officers approached his car and found Milne had a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. He was pronounced dead on scene,” Ms. Forghani said.

“It was discovered that a Goodyear police officer was on the phone with Milne as the Apache Junction police were stopping him. Milne was making suicidal statements, telling the negotiator he had done something really bad and needed to have retribution for what he had done. Goodyear police also indicated that Milne’s statements indicated he had done something to Arredondo,” according to the release.

Also on Friday night, at around 11:49 p.m., family members of Ms. Arredondo reported her as missing from her residence to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office after her juvenile son was found to be home alone, according to PCSO.

Mr. Milne and Ms. Arredondo lived together and were last seen together at their San Tan Valley home, PCSO said.

At 8:34 a.m. Feb. 9, a citizen called the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office to report a body found in an industrial park near Houston Road and Delaware Road in Apache Junction, PCSO said.

“When Pinal County Sheriff’s deputies arrived they found a female deceased, who had been shot multiple times. The female was identified by investigators as Natasha Arredondo,” Ms. Forghani said.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is handling the homicide investigation and asks that anyone with information contact its office. The criminal investigations number is 520-866-5149, according to pinalcountyaz.gov/Sheriff/Pages/Contact.aspx.

