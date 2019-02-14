Portion of Apache Trail and Old West Highway closed Feb. 23 for annual parade

On Saturday, Feb. 23, Apache Trail from Ironwood Drive to Idaho Road and a portion of Old West Highway will be closed for the annual Lost Dutchman Parade in Apache Junction. The closure will be 6 a.m. to noon.

The parade route will result in the closure to all connected side streets along this corridor including Ironwood Drive, Phelps Drive and North Apache Trail, according to a release.

North and south bound traffic will be allowed on Idaho Road.

Any questions related to the closure can be directed to the public works department at 480-982-1055.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.