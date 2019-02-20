Police: Man claims to be AJ officer in apparent phone scam

The Apache Junction Police Department has been alerted to an apparent scam in which a person is representing himself as an Apache Junction police officer.

“Under the ruse, a person identifying himself as ‘Sean Parker’ is calling individuals and stating he is an Apache Junction police officer and uses a telephone number of 480-982-8260, which is the non-emergency number for the Apache Junction Police Department,” a release stated.

The department does not employ an officer named “Sean Parker,” according to the release.

Authorities stated the caller tries to have people transfer funds to quash a false warrant.

The Apache Junction Police Department does not contact individuals by telephone offering to accept money for warrants, the release stated.

“So far, individuals targeted by ‘Parker’ were smart and asked questions. After being asked, ‘Parker’ referred them to another individual named, ‘Nathan Baxter,’” at a toll-free number, according to the release.

The targeted individuals confirmed and verified some of the businesses to which they were directed. One of the businesses had a variety of scams associated with it, authorities stated.

Police ask anyone contacted by this person to call 480-982-8260.

