Police increase enforcement, add incentives during safe driving campaign

The Apache Junction Police Department has partnered with the Walmart store at 2555 W. Apache Trail and the Circle K store at 85 W. Superstition Blvd. for Operation Home Safe.

This partnership, along with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, asks all community members and guests to travel the roadways safely this holiday season, according to a release.

Through Friday, Jan. 4, there will be increased efforts in traffic enforcement, focusing on drivers who are being distracted or driving aggressively.

“There will also be some ‘positive reinforcement,’ whereby those driving safely may find themselves encountered by a police officer who may recognize them as a safe, courteous and patient driver,” the release stated.

In these encounters, the driver may receive a gift card from Walmart or Circle K instead of a traffic ticket.

“Help us reward you this holiday season, decrease those chances of injury and save lives,” stated Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly.

“Put away the distracting devices within your vehicle and focus on safe vehicle operations. Be considerate, slow down and make it home safe. Have a safe holiday season and be careful out there; we care about you.”

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.