Police, fire district training exercise July 24 morning on West Apache Trail

Apache Junction Police Department officers and Superstition Fire and Medical District paramedics in exercise drills. (Submitted photo)

Officials from the Superstition Fire and Medical District and Apache Junction Police Department will be training the morning of July 24 and are advising residents so they will not be concerned.

“We are going to be doing so training on Apache Trail. We’re wanting to inform the public in advance so they know it’s not a crisis,” AJPD Cpl. Marshall Harshman, community and media liaison officer, said.

Police and fire officials will begin the training at 6 a.m. July 24 in the 900 block of West Apache Trail and it should end at approximately 9:30 a.m., according to a release.

“Residents and businesses in the area should expect some extra noise related to the training,” the release states.

The area will be cordoned off and there will be signs placed to advise people in the area that the training exercise is in progress.

“Because there will be several emergency vehicles in the area we recommend using alternative routes to avoid potential traffic delays,” the release states.

For more information, call the Apache Junction Police Department’s Community Resource Division at Desk 480-474-5442.

