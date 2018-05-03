Police chief: E-mails alert residents to sex offender locations in Apache Junction

There are approximately 122 registered sex offenders in Apache Junction, and police remind residents there is a confidential e-mail alert system to find out where they live.
The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives, and citizens can sign up for automatic email alerts should an offender move close within any address they register, according to a release.
“The benefit of registering for this confidential e-mail alert service allows us to monitor your important addresses for you, thereby keeping you up to date of newly registered offenders and making it unnecessary for you to have to check your important addresses daily or even weekly,” Police Chief Thomas E. Kelly stated.
The website for the department is ajcity.net/police. Scroll down to “Offender Watch-See the Sex Offenders living in your area” and follow the instructions to check the neighborhood and sign up to receive the e-mail alerts.
“You can register any and all of the addresses where your children spend a lot of time – for example, friends’, grandparents’ or babysitters’ addresses,” the chief stated. “While this does not ensure total safety, it does alert one to the environment around them and to be more cognizant.”
The alerts are in real-time and sent out via e-mail as soon as a new offender has registered with the police department.
Police also advise residents to check out safety tips on the site with topics to help individuals and families understand what they can do to stay safer.
For further information, call the community resource coordinator at 480-474-5442.
