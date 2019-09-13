‘Plan Gold Canyon’ community meeting Oct. 17

Pinal County Supervisor Todd House

A meeting for Gold Canyon residents to discuss issues relating to “Plan Gold Canyon” will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, according to Pinal County Supervisor Todd House.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at Gold Canyon United Methodist Church’s main sanctuary, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, according to a release.

“Our past meeting with the residents was helpful to get to know where they see Gold Canyon heading as a community,” Supervisor House said in the release.

“This next meeting will discuss what a ‘Plan Gold Canyon’ would entail and what kind of timeframe we are looking at accomplishing this goal,” he said.

