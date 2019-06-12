A closeup of fog seal being applied on an Arizona freeway. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Travelers who use U.S. Highway 60 Superstition Freeway between Crismon Road and milepost 208 near El Camino Viejo southeast of Gold Canyon should expect lane restrictions through Saturday, June 15, while pavement-preservation work is underway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following closures while crews apply a fog-seal that will help extend the life of the U.S. 60 pavement:

Wednesday, June 12: Eastbound U.S. 60 will be restricted to the left lane from Tomahawk Road to milepost 208, past El Camino Viejo from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 5 a.m. Thursday, June 13. Access to local cross streets and business will be maintained.

Thursday, June 13: Westbound U.S. 60 will be restricted to the left lane from milepost 208, near El Camino Viejo to Tomahawk Road from 9 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday, June 14. Access to local cross streets and business will be maintained.

Friday, June 14: West- and east-bound U.S. 60 will be restricted to the right lane from Tomahawk Road to milepost 208, past El Camino Viejo from 10 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Access to local cross streets and business will be maintained.

ADOT reminds motorists to use caution around construction personnel and equipment, slow down and be prepared to merge into the open travel lane.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

