Plan for U.S. 60 overnight full closures in Apache Junction this weekend

A fog seal truck on an Arizona freeway. (Arizona Department of Transportation)

Travelers who use U.S. Highway 60 (Superstition Freeway) between Val Vista Drive and Tomahawk Road should expect closures and delays this weekend while pavement-preservation work is underway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for the following closures while crews apply a fog-seal that will help extend the life of the U.S. 60 pavement:

Eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Val Vista Drive to Tomahawk Road from 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, to noon Saturday, June 8.

Westbound U.S. 60 will be closed from Tomahawk Road to Val Vista Drive from 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, to noon Sunday, June 9.

North- and southbound Loop 202 ramps to and from U.S. 60 will be closed 10 p.m. Friday, June 7, to noon Saturday, June 8, and 10 p.m. Saturday, June 8, to noon Sunday, June 9.

Drivers may use Southern Avenue or Baseline Road as a temporary detour.

ADOT reminds motorists to use caution around construction personnel and equipment, slow down and be prepared to merge into the open travel lane.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors. For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, go to ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

The Apache Junction Independent publishes a daily newsletter and website. A print edition is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.