Plan extra travel time on US60, Show Low to Globe, for pavement work

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. (Photo courtesy of ADOT)

Drivers using U.S. Highway 60 between Show Low and Globe should plan for extra travel time during the evening and early morning hours beginning Monday, June 4. That is when delays up to 30 minutes or more are expected due to a scheduled Arizona Department of Transportation pavement preservation project.

The roadwork area. (Graphic courtesy of ADOT)

The project is anticipated to continue through Friday, June 8.

All traffic within the work zone on US 60 will be narrowed to one lane of alternating travel from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. during the week of June 4.

Flaggers and a pilot car will direct motorists through the work zone. The restrictions are needed to allow crews to apply an oil-based surface sealant on the highway, according to a release.

ADOT crews will work along a 23-mile stretch of US60, starting near the junction with State Route 73 at milepost 311 and continuing north to milepost 334 near Show Low. Motorists entering or exiting US 60 from SR 73 should expect traffic delays on Tuesday, June 5, when crews are scheduled to work on that portion of the highway.

Crews will work on 5-mile segments of the roadway at a time. This will enable sections of the highway to reopen as crews complete work and move on to other sections. US60 will reopen to two lanes of traffic after crews finish each day.

