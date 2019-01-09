Pinal County’s housing department holding consolidated plan meetings

Pinal County, in conjunction with the county’s department of housing and workforce development, will conduct a series of public meetings Jan. 14-18.

The meetings are regarding the fiscal year 2019-24 consolidated plan and 2019 action plan, according to a release.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires Pinal County to publish a five-year consolidated plan, along with an annual “action plan,” outlining the use of HUD funds for the Community Development Block Grant Program.

The department of housing and workforce development will collect information on the housing, community and economic development needs for the county and assemble a consolidated strategic plan for 2019-24, according to the release.

Public meetings are scheduled to obtain the input of interested citizens and citizen groups, as follows:

10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 820 E. Cottonwood Lane in Casa Grande.

2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 14, 9700 W. Civic Center Plaza, Maricopa.

9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, 33622 N. Mountain Vista Blvd., San Tan Valley.

2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15, Apache Junction Multi-generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road, Apache Junction.

9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 16, Pinal County Courthouse 31 N. Pinal St., Florence.

9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, Superior Town Hall Auditorium 199 N. Lobb Ave., Superior.

2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 17, Mammoth Town Hall 125 N. Clark St., Mammoth.

All Pinal County citizens are invited to voice their comments regarding housing/community development needs, strategies to meet identified needs and identifying barriers to those needs, according to the release.

It is the policy of Pinal County to ensure services are meaningfully accessible to qualified individuals with disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Upon request, auxiliary aids and accommodations are available to individuals with disabilities, according to the release.

Persons seeking accommodation should contact Pinal County at pinalcountyaz.gov/Housing/Pages/Home.aspx or call 520-866-6275. Individuals with a hearing impairment can call 711.

The Apache Junction Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.