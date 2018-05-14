Pinal County wants public involvement in wildfire protection plan

The Pinal County Office of Emergency Management is updating the 2009 Pinal County Community Wildfire Protection Plan and is seeking public comment.

The plan was developed in accordance with requirements of the Healthy Forests Restoration Act of 2003.

“The 2018 CWPP update process re-analyzed communities at risk from wildland fire within Pinal County and establishes a series of recommendations to reduce wildland vegetative fuel ignitability, structural ignitibility as well as recommendations for enhancing public outreach and education associated with wildland fire in the urban interface,” county emergency management officials stated in a release.

“These recommendations have been developed to reduce the threat of unwanted wildfire to communities.”

Officials encourage the public to review the plan, which can be found at pinalcountyaz.gov/EmergencyManagement.

In addition, there will be two public meetings. The first will be 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 29, at the Maricopa Police Department, Copper Sky Substation meeting room, 17985 N. Greythorn Drive, Maricopa.

The second will be 6-7:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, at the town of Kearny Constitution Hall, 912 E. Tillbury Road, Kearny.

All residents are invited to submit comments on the plan to pinalcountycwpp@logansimpson.com or Pinal County CWPP c/o Dylan George-Sills Logan Simpson, 51 W. Third St., Suite 450, Tempe, AZ, 85281.