Pinal County to reexamine traffic patterns in Gold Canyon

Pinal County Public Works Department engineers will be performing a review of traffic patterns in the Gold Canyon area.

“What we’ll be doing is a traffic impact analysis study,” Supervisor Todd House said in a release.

“I hosted a public meeting earlier in the month and listened to the concerns of the residents living off of Peralta Canyon Road and elsewhere. It was clear, through their input, that we need make some changes with ingress and egress for many of the developments that are there. We listened and we are making changes,” he said.

Public Works Engineer Scott Bender said the study will be begin as soon as possible.

“We have a lot of work ahead with this study,” Mr. Bender said in the release.

“There are a lot of roads that need to be looked at for safety of the traveling public. We’ll also be dealing with the Arizona State Land Department and the Arizona Department of Transportation to help us find suitable land for potential roads that can help residents get in and out of Gold Canyon,” he said.

