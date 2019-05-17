Pinal County supervisor to speak to residents in Gold Canyon

Pinal County Supervisor Todd House (Submitted photo)

Supervisor Todd House has announced a meeting for Gold Canyon residents to discuss issues in their area.

The meeting will be at the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church Main Sanctuary, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, from 2-4 p.m. Thursday, May 30, according to a press release.

“I look forward meeting with the Gold Canyon residents to show them what is on the horizon and get their input to what they want to see for their community,” Mr. House said in a prepared statement.

“This will be an important first step in a long road of collaboration between the residents and the county.”

Mr. House is one of five supervisors for Pinal County. His district, district 5, encompasses Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and parts of San Tan Valley.

