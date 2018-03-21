Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrest 2 suspects, seize heroin

Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two Mexican nationals suspected of trafficking $150,000 worth of heroin, a PCSO release stated.
On March 19 a deputy was conducting traffic enforcement along Interstate 10 when he pulled over a car at mile marker 215 for a minor traffic violation.
Jacinto Armentilla Canevet, 57, was the driver of the vehicle and was identified by his Mexican National Identification card, authorities stated. Silvia Ramos Lopez, 53, was a passenger and was identified by her U.S. Border Crossing Card, officials said.
During the traffic stop, deputies noticed Ms. Lopez appeared to be hiding something underneath her shirt. Deputies found eight bundles of heroin taped to her torso and chest, the release stated. The total weight of the heroin was 4 pounds.
The suspects were arrested and charged with possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell and transportation of narcotics with intent to sell, according to the release.
“Our opioid crisis is a public health emergency. People’s addiction to opioid and heroin is a sickness the cartel has no problem profiting on,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “You never know what a simple traffic stop turns into and I applaud our deputies for preventing these drugs from hitting our streets and hurting more people.”
