Pinal County shelter overcrowding means big sale on dogs and cats for July

Dogs and cats are available for adoption. (Arianna Grainey, Independent Newsmedia)

There has been an unexpected population increase at the Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter in Casa Grande. So much so, that staff members have placed a sign in front of the door telling people they are having a hard time accepting any more animals.

“We are approaching desperation mode,” Animal Care and Control Director Audra Michael said in a release. “We have around 340 dogs and about 50 cats. We are hoping people can see it in their heart to come in and adopt a new family member or even foster one.”

Ms. Michael said animal populations seem to drop from January through April, but this year, the amount of strays and drop-offs kept the staff at a frantic level during that time.

“We may have to start making some tough decisions, soon,” Ms. Michael said in the release.

To help bring the population down, the staff at Animal Care and Control are offering all dogs over seven months of age for $25 (that includes microchipping and shots). All cats over the age of seven months are offered for $25 (that includes microchipping and shots).

The Pinal County Animal Care and Control Shelter, 1150 S. Eleven Mile Corner in Casa Grande, is open 9=8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays; 8 a.m-7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesday; and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays. Go to goo.gl/G9iYUg, on Facebook @pinalcountyanimalcontrol or look for adoptable animals at petharbor.com.

