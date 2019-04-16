Pinal County seeking comments on draft 5-year transportation program

Pinal County’s draft 2019 five-year transportation improvement and maintenance program for budget Years 2018-19 through 2022-23 is available for public review and comment through May 10.

It is at pinalcountyaz.gov/PublicWorks/TransportationPlanning/Pages/PublicComments.aspx.

Updated annually, the transportation program identifies potential funding and establishes a tentative schedule for countywide planning, construction and maintenance projects. After the public comment period, the program will be submitted to the Pinal County Board of Supervisors for final approval in June, according to a release.

By unanimous vote, the county’s Transportation Advisory Committee approved the draft program in February. The committee is a 10-member panel appointed by the board of supervisors to annually review, update, and recommend the program of transportation projects. The committee’s recommendation is a culmination of a six-month planning cycle that included three public meetings and the evaluation of 17 transportation project requests, according to the release.

The committee recommended 10 new transportation projects for budget year 2022-23 that addressed the program goals of improving safety, increasing paved mileage, and minimizing dust within the county’s transportation system.

Transportation Advisory Committee meetings for the next planning cycle are Tuesday, Sept. 24; Tuesday, Nov. 26; and Tuesday, Feb. 25. The meetings begin at 2:30 p.m. and are held at the Pinal County Administrative Complex, 135 Pinal St. in Florence.

For additional information on the county’s transportation program, contact Tara Harman at tara.harman@pinalcountyaz.gov or 520-866-6928.

