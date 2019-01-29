Pinal County residents being surveyed on occupational skills, aspirations

Pinal County is conducting a survey of residents of northwest Pinal County to better understand their occupational skills and aspirations.

Strategic Research Initiatives is conducting the study over the next seven to eight weeks throughout the county for Tim Kanavel, the manager of economic development, according to a release.

“This information will help county and city leaders attract more employers to locate to the county. This information will also be used by school district and community college leaders to help understand areas that they should prioritize in the future,” according to a release.

Answers will be confidential. The results of the survey will be reported in a summary format, with no link to responses. A summary of the results will be widely available throughout the county, according to the release.

The survey takes approximately eight-12 minutes to complete.

One survey can be completed per household, according to the release.

Survesy may be completed in English or Spanish.

The survey site is at survey.euro.confirmit.com/wix/p1871322723.aspx?src=6&C=1.

