Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross addressing ballot issue

Pinal County Recorder Virginia Ross became aware of a ballot issue for the 2018 election primary. This problem affects voters not registered to a recognized party that are on the Permanent Early Voting List.

Arizona law allows non-affiliated voters on the PEVL to select a ballot from a recognized party if they choose to vote in the primary and receive a ballot by mail. In this instance, the voter system retained the ballot selection of voters from the 2016 election primary and sent the voter their previous choice unless they had contacted the county in this election cycle with their current choice, according to a release.

“We learned of this problem from the voters calling in stating they had not selected a ballot to be mailed to them,” Recorder Ross said in the release.

“After researching the problem, we found the error occurred as a result of an invalid system program to purge voter selection after the 2016 primary election. This issue affects two other counties,” she said.

Recorder Ross has been in touch with the recorders from the other affected counties to discuss the issue.

“We are all very disappointed in the current vendor’s lack of support and look forward to a new voter registration system being implemented in 2019 with a new vendor as the current system is clearly outdated,” she said.

Pinal County had the most voters affected by the ballot issue problem. The following actions are recommended: voters can vote the ballot they received, discard the ballot or contact the county for a different party ballot if they so choose.

The secretary of state office sent a file to Pinal County to assess the number of voters affected by the system error. The last day to request a ballot by mail is Aug. 17.

Learn more at http://www.pinalcountyaz.gov/Recorder/Pages/Recorder.aspx.

