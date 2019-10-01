Pinal County paying $20K for residents outside city to drop off hazardous waste twice a year

The household hazardous waste collection is for items that typically cannot be deposited into your regular trash. (City of Apache Junction)

Residents of Pinal County who live outside but near Apache Junction — such as from Gold Canyon — can now drop off household hazardous waste at two city events a year.

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 4 approved an amendment to its 2017 agreement with the City of Apache Junction from one event a year to two.

“(T)he county will reimburse the city for costs attributed to county-resident participation in a maximum (amount) of $10,000, to two household hazardous waste events, two times a year, with reimbursement to the city for the costs attributed to county-resident participation in the maximum amount of $20,000 — $10,000 per event,” according to the agreement.

On Feb. 7, 2017, the county and city entered into an agreement where the city was reimbursed in a maximum amount of $10,000.

The household hazardous waste collection held at the Apache Junction Public Works operations yard, 575 E. Baseline Ave., is for items that typically cannot be deposited into the regular trash. An effort is made to recycle the items collected, according to a city release.

The city will be hosting the next household hazardous waste event 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, Nov. 16, according to ajcity.net/536/Community-Programs.

Area residents may bring hazardous waste items such as:

anti-freeze (up to 20 gallons in up to 5-gallon containers).

batteries (auto/truck and marine).

motor oil (up to 20 gallons in up to 5-gallon containers).

paint (latex and oil based, non-aerosol).

passenger, light-truck and semi-truck tires (rims will not be accepted).

Participants are responsible for transporting the goods to the city collection site and will be asked to show proof of residency.

For additional information about the collection of household hazardous waste and other items, call Heather Hodgman at 480-474-8500.

