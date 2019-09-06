Pinal County DUI Task Force arrests 22 suspects over Labor Day weekend

Of 175 total contacts, there were eight aggravated DUI arrests and 14 misdemeanor DUI arrests, with an average blood-alcohol level of 0.099. (PCSO)

The Pinal County DUI Task Force conducted intense Driving Under the Influence patrols over the Labor Day weekend and made 175 stops.

A total of 22 suspects were arrested on the charge of driving under the influence. Of those, 17 suspects were driving under the influence of drugs, according to a release.

Of 175 total contacts, there were eight aggravated DUI arrests and 14 misdemeanor DUI arrests, with an average blood-alcohol level of 0.099, the release states.

There were 17 DUI drug arrests, two reckless-driving citations and 25 other arrests not involving DUI, it states.



“17 of the 22 drivers arrested for DUI this weekend were impaired due to drugs,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “It’s not just alcohol we’re dealing with anymore. People need to learn that drugs, even if you have a medical marijuana card, will impair your judgment and you will be arrested.”

The Pinal County DUI Task Force is made possible with funding from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

