Pinal County deputies have new Dodge Charger for DUI enforcement efforts

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office recently received more than $46,000 in funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The money was used to purchase a fully-equipped Dodge Charger to enhance the Selective Traffic Enforcement Program and DUI enforcement efforts in Pinal County, according to a release.

“STEP grants allow the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office traffic unit to conduct speed-enforcement details throughout the county. Speed and driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol are both linked to many of the accidents and fatalities in Pinal County and across Arizona,” according to a release.

“This is our second vehicle purchased through the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grant. The unmarked aspect allows us to blend in and target aggressive drivers,” Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release. “We appreciate all the help from Director Alberto Gutier and everyone at the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to help promote safer roads in Pinal County.”

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office currently has four unmarked Chargers to help with traffic enforcement, according to the release.

