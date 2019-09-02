Pinal County Animal Care and Control limits hours Sept. 4-5

Pinal County Animal Care and Control will have limited hours of operation for Wednesday, Sept. 4 and Thursday, Sept. 5.
“The reason for the closure is to give animal care and control staff time to complete a thorough cleaning of the shelter along with conducting basic pest-control operations,” according to a release.
On Wednesday, the shelter, 1150 S. 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande, will open at noon and close at 7 p.m. Thursday, the shelter will open again at noon and close at 5 p.m.
“The staff at animal care and control appreciates your patience and understanding while they complete these duties,” the release states.
The shelter’s website is pinalcountyaz.gov/animalcontrol/pages/home.aspx. It can be found on Facebook @pinalcountyanimalcontrol.
