Pinal County Air Quality’s annual monitoring network plan available for review

The Pinal County air-quality monitoring station at the Superstition Fire and Medical District station at 3955 E. Superstition Blvd. (Pinal County)

Pinal County Air Quality Control District’s annual monitoring network plan is available for public inspection prior to submission to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The 110-page annual ambient monitoring network review and data summary document presents changes to and data collected from the air-quality monitoring network, including at sites in Apache Junction.

The document is at pinalcountyaz.gov/AirQuality/Pages/MonitoringNetworkPublicNotice.aspx. It is also available for review 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the Pinal County Air Quality offices, 31 N. Pinal Street, Building F, in Florence, according to a release.

Additionally, a public hearing will be held at 9 a.m. June 10 at 31 N. Pinal St., Building F, Ocotillo Room, in Florence.

Public comments may be submitted in writing to Pinal County Air Quality, Attention: Josh DeZeeuw, P.O. Box 987, Florence, Arizona, 85132; or comments may be given orally at the scheduled public hearing on June 10. Written or oral public comments are due before the close of business on June 21. Call 520-866-6929.

