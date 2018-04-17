Pick up Apache Junction city council candidate packets to be completed, filed

Packets containing legally required documents needed to run for a seat on the Apache Junction City Council are available at the City Clerk’s office, in the city hall complex located in Building C, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.
Beginning Wednesday, April 18, the self-explanatory packets will be available to help potential candidates file the necessary forms to qualify for placement on the Aug. 28 primary election ballot, according to a press release.
To be eligible, the completed packets must be filed by 5 p.m., May 30. Each candidate must submit nomination petitions containing between 232 and 463 valid signatures of qualified city electors.
Packets that are incomplete or received after the filing date will not be accepted.
Forms in the packet may include the Financial Disclosure Statement, Nonpartisan Nomination Paper and Declaration of Qualification, Political Committee Statement of Organization, Contribution and Expenditure Reports and Nonpartisan Nomination Petitions, noted the release.
The City Clerk’s office hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Thursday, excluding holidays.
For more information, contact the City Clerk’s office at 480-982-8002, option 5.
