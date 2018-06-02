Photos: Kachina installed in AJ

A metal sculpture Kachina – donated by artist Merrill Orr — was installed Thursday in the median of Old West Highway, east of Phelps Drive.

The kachina, built by Mr. Orr over the last several months at his Apache Junction studio, stands about 20 feet high. It faces west in the median and was installed through the generous assistance of Arizona Crane and Arizona Tiremen, who provided transport for the sculpture.

Mr. Orr credited Mayor Jeff Serdy with facilitating the donation of the sculpture. The city will install lights on the site later this summer so the art piece can be seen at night.

Al Bravo is the public information officer for the city of Apache Junction